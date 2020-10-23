This 1928 yacht is now likely the oldest boat on Lake Lanier

A Miracle arrived in Forsyth County this week.

After months of waiting, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, Katie and Taylor Grimsley welcomed Miracle, their new 30-foot Vic Franck Sea Queen, a yacht built in 1928, to Lake Lanier and put the boat in at Port Royale Marina off Browns Bridge Road.

It took a cross-country trip from the boat’s original home in the Seattle area to reach Lake Lanier, a process Taylor said took six months “and I didn’t even see the boat,” instead finding the boat online and handling the sale remotely.

“I fell in love … didn’t have any of the information about it when I bought it,” he said. “I made two offers before I knew really anything about it. It was all contingent on if it passes the survey, so I wasn’t throwing money out not knowing.”

Since he was already paying to have the boat surveyed, Taylor said it wasn’t worth the trouble of flying across the country to take a look at it.

After negotiating a deal and getting the boat across the country, including through snow in Montana, Katie broke a bottle of champagne on Wednesday to christen the boat at its new home and Taylor and a few friends took it out for its first freshwater ride.

“It’s a little slow, [but] I didn’t expect it to be quick,” he said. “Oh, it’s nice.”