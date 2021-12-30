‘A land of myth finally gets its flowers:’ TV series cast, crew band together to give story of Oscarville residents justice

Bob Mackey grew up in Jackson County hearing stories and local legends about what lies waiting below the surface of Lake Sidney Lanier.

He remembers being told to never go too far into the water, but looking back, he had no idea why his family and friends were so scared of the lake. Each summer, there were often reports of drownings or other incidents, but for him, it felt like there was something he was missing.

It wasn’t until a few years ago that he learned about Oscarville, a majority Black town that used to reside in northeast Forsyth County on a portion of the land that now makes up the bottom of the lake. Before the lake was built, much of the community was driven out of the county by white residents.

“Growing up in Georgia, we never heard about all of this history,” Mackey said.

With recent calls for movies and productions about Lake Lanier, Mackey felt more of the story should be told so that others growing up in Georgia and across the country can learn more about this nearly-forgotten town.

That was why he partnered with Mad Scientist Productions to create “Oscarville: Below the Surface,” a fictional television show about the town that ties in local history to show more about the lives of families who used to live there before the building of Lake Lanier.

Mackey is executive producer and co-director of the series.

Premiering on Feb. 5, he said he hopes the show helps to pique viewers’ interest of the town’s history and starts a conversation around how communities across the U.S. can continue to grow and improve.

“It’s not revenge on anyone,” Mackey said. “No one is here to hurt anyone. The truth just needs to be told and taught so we all can get along and become one source of love. Everything that happened is really for us to learn from. And as you see the series of ‘Oscarville,’ how you walk out is based on how much you paid attention to what was happening.

“But you should walk out feeling like …. Wow, I didn’t know, but now I know. What can I do to be a better person and not carry on this hate that may or may not have been represented?”

The first season of the show, which will be eight episodes, is set during the 1940s and ‘50s around when the lake was built, and events from 1912 are tied into this setting.

If the show continues, Mackey said they hope to move forward in time, covering more of Oscarville’s impact on the community and Forsyth County’s difficult history with race.

To really understand this history, he said it’s also important for people to understand exactly what Oscarville was.