Cumming City Center Buy-A-Brick Program extended through May 31

City of Cumming officials have decided to offer the public another chance to purchase personalized, engraved bricks that will be installed at the Cumming City Center. Residents can buy bricks through May 31.

Jennifer Archer, City Center property manager, said she hopes additional families, businesses, civic clubs, school organizations, churches and more will take advantage of this final opportunity to leave a permanent marker at the Cumming City Center.

“There are a limited number of bricks available, and we truly want all of those bricks to be personalized by members of our community,” she said. “Of the bricks that have sold so far, we have seen a lot of family bricks and bricks in remembrance of individuals. While we absolutely love those types of bricks, we would also like to see bricks that honor things like long-time businesses, churches, civic groups, school clubs and teams, local veterans and emergency service workers — really anything and everything that helps to make our community great.”

All personalized bricks will be placed around the City Center’s Plaza Fountain, which will be near the amphitheater.

Each standard 4-inch by 8-inch brick can be purchased for $50, and personalization includes up to three lines of text with each line allowing for up to 18 characters (characters include all letters, numbers, punctuation marks and spaces). The city reserves the right to review and edit all text for appropriateness without notice to the purchaser.

Bricks can be purchased online at www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/cummingcitycenter. Hard copy order forms can also be picked up from City Hall at 100 Main Street anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Forms can be returned in person or by mail, along with check or money order made payable to the City of Cumming, GA, to: City of Cumming, Attention Jennifer Archer, 100 Main Street, Cumming, GA 30040.

The Cumming City Center is set to open late fall of 2021 with a wide variety of retail, restaurant, entertainment and park amenities. Situated on 75 acres between Canton Hwy. (Hwy. 20 West) and Sawnee Drive, behind Forsyth Central High, the Cumming City Center will offer a “main-street Americana” feel with an amphitheater, putting course, large and small park spaces, a walking and biking trail and boardwalk system that will eventually connect to the Big Creek Greenway, water features, new Cumming Police and Municipal Court facility, and approximately 117,000 square feet of retail space.