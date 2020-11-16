Cumming Fairgrounds brings out steam engines and tractors, lots of noise and fun ensue

The Cumming Steam, Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Expo was held at the Cumming Fairgrounds this weekend and featured many faces new and old. The event on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14, brought out fans of steam engines and tractors alike, generating a lot of fun, and of course, noise.

“Doing the hometown show is great,” said AJ Nahlik, a participator in the event. “The city’s nice enough to let us keep our engines here and … let us put this show on. It’s a real great time — I love these local shows.”

Nahlik said that he had been to many shows in the past as a spectator, but this was the first one he had participated in with a steam engine.

“I actually wasn’t gonna bring this engine out to this show. I was gonna wait till the parade because I’ve got several things I want to do to it,” Nahlik said. “But I have some friends of mine that said, ‘Well, everybody [would] like to see that new engine of yours, so you need to bring it down.’ So they really talked me into it.”

Growing up in Cumming, Nahlik had been into steam engines and tractors all his life, never missing a Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade. His family also has a connection to the Thomas side of the “Thomas-Mashburn” part of the parade nomenclature.

“The parade and the show — it’s definitely a part of Forsyth County history,” said Nahlik. “I’m glad that they still let us do it and that they still embrace it and enjoy it. It makes me happy to see everybody come out and enjoy these things and ask questions — actually curious about them, that’s the best part.”