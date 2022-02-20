Descendants of Forsyth County’s racial cleansing in 1912 tell their stories

Few Black people, if any, lived in Forsyth County for more than five decades.

In 1912, more than 1,000 Black residents in the county were forced out of their homes, following the lynching of Robert Edwards, who was one of three Black men accused of killing a young white girl. Two other Black men, Ernest Knox and Oscar Daniel, were quickly found guilty and publicly hanged.

Violence against the rest of the Black community near Cumming, forced a mass exodus, and few Black people lived in Forsyth County for decades.

On Friday, Feb. 18, some of the descendants of those who lost their homes came together at Poplar Hill Baptist Church in Buford to share their stories.

“You all will never know how much this is appreciated, there’s just no way for you to know,” said Elon Osby, whose grandfather had to leave 60 acres he owned in Forsyth. Osby’s mother was 2 years old when they left. Osby said she visited the property her grandfather had owned, now a subdivision likely sold off for pennies on the dollar after he left.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, who organized the event, recently introduced a resolution to recognize the lynchings in Forsyth County, calling the mass exodus that followed “an appalling racial cleansing.”

“While this resolution cannot undo the terrible things that happened to the Black community in Forsyth in 1912, it is an important step in increasing the public’s understanding of this issue and finding ways to reconcile what was lost for many of the descendants who are here today,” Bourdeaux said.

