Family shares memories of Lanierland Music Park on the 50th anniversary of opening

Forsyth County celebrates the 50th anniversary of Lanierland Music Park this month. The music park was opened in 1971 by C.E. “Crant” Samples and M.L. “Shorty” Hamby to bring music to the north Georgia area.



In 1972, Leon and Robert Jones joined Samples and Hamby as partners of Lanierland. A year later, Tommy Bagwell entered the fray and helped to expand the park’s popularity.

Originally, the park sported what “looked like an old circus tent” with a sawdust floor. A few years into having concerts, the men decided to build a metal building that could withstand more of the natural forces thrown at them, though it still had a sawdust floor and was situated in a bowl-shaped part of the land that was “really good for sound.”

Cindy Jones Mills, chairwoman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and daughter of Leon Jones, shared some of her memories growing up working at Lanierland and enjoying the cool tunes.

“People graduated there, people went to concerts there, people got engaged there,” Mills said. “People shared memories there with their mom or their dad, husbands or wives and children. It became such a part of people’s lives.”

Mills said that one of her first jobs at Lanierland was “pumping Cokes” at the concession stand during intermissions at 8 years old. As she grew up, she graduated to selling tickets and ushering, and then finally, becoming general manager of the venue.

She said after the first few years, some of the partners began to drop out of the business due to the increasing workload and costs.

“But until the very end, Tommy Bagwell and my daddy were partners,” Mills said.

Mills said her entire family worked at Lanierland, with her mother doing most of the office work.

“My mom really was the backbone and worked the hardest of any of us,” Mills said. “My dad and Tommy might’ve been the owners, but my mom was the person that held everything together. And she’s the one that’s missed it all more than anybody.”

Mills’ mother, Brenda Jones, said she misses Lanierland “an awful lot” and often wishes that the venue was still open.

“It was a hard life, but I loved the music, the musicians and the atmosphere,” Jones said. “I just loved everything about it, and I still miss it awful bad,” Jones said.

Jones said that she would sometimes work 20-hour days on the weekends making sure that everything was prepared for a show. She worked with her children, husband and Mills’ grandmother, Lois Heard.

Story continues below