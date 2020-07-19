FCN newspapers from 1916-1995 now available in online archive

Digitized issues of the Forsyth County News from January 1916 to November 1995 are now available online in the Georgia Historic Newspapers archive and may be accessed free of charge by library cardholders across the state.

"Forsyth County News has reported on local stories since 1908 and we hope that researchers, historians, genealogists, and the community at large will find this expanded collection of online newspapers helpful," says Deputy Director Stephen Kight.

The announcement marks the completion of a second phase in the ongoing digitization project managed jointly by Forsyth County Public Library, Forsyth County News, and the Digital Library of Georgia operated by the Georgia Public Library Service.