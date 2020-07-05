The Forsyth County News building to reopen to public July 6

On Monday, July 6, the Forsyth County News will again be open to the public 8:30-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the newspaper office on Veterans Memorial Boulevard has been closed for the past several weeks, though employees have continued to serve customers and distribute content in print and on forsythnews.com.

“Due to changes in the workplace, many of our employees will continue to work from home, but we will have sufficient staffing to maintain regular office hours,” said Norman Baggs, general manager. “While we still hope to limit personal interactions, we know there are some instances where business is best done in person.

“As many of our employees will be working irregular office schedules, we encourage visitors to check in advance to make sure the person they need to see is working,” Baggs said.

Visitors to the FCN are asked to wear appropriate face masks to protect the health of both themselves and FCN employees.

The FCN is at 302 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Cumming; telephone 770-887-3126.