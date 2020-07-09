Forsyth County sunflower farm opens early for 2020 season

The chance for the perfect summertime photo op in Forsyth County came a little early this year.

The Anderson’s Sunflower Farm officially opened for the 2020 season on Wednesday, July 8, with new safety measures in place following state and federal guidelines to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

The 10-acre farm, at 3360 Shiloh Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a days a week until the flowers wilt, which usually happens in 7-10 days.