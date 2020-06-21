'Fresh breath of air' - Juneteenth celebrations shed light on lives of black Forsyth County residents, students

Forsyth County and metro Atlanta residents gathered this week for what many agree were the county’s first ever public Juneteenth celebrations.

Crowds gathered both on Friday and Saturday to learn more about Juneteenth, have conversations about what racial injustices black community members still face in the county, and to simply bring everyone together to celebrate a holiday that is often forgotten about in majority-white communities.

The Community Remembrance Project of Forsyth County held the first Juneteenth event on Friday, June 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Fowler Park in Cumming.

The group was founded and has been active in Forsyth County since 2017, but member Jolie Creuser said that the group does not usually get so much attention as they are at work on their remembrance project, which hopes to shine a light on the county’s history.

The group made headlines back in January when they collected soil at the spot near the Forsyth County Administration building where a mob hung the body of Rob Edwards, a black man who had been arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a white woman in the county. They collected the soil and put them in two jars as part of an Equal Justice Initiative project to remember those who lost their lives by hanging throughout the country.

Now the group is working to place a historical marker in the same spot, but with recent talks of change in America and in Forsyth, member Christiane Walker wanted to commemorate Juneteenth this year by providing some history and education on the holiday and inviting black community members to speak about their own experiences and start a discussion about race in Forsyth County.

“When all of the current events started happening, we wanted to do something in our role to continuously educate our community,” Creuser said.

With a small, quiet event in mind, the group started reaching out to black community members in Forsyth and neighboring Gwinnett. They ended up with a panel of 12 people who volunteered to come and bravely share their stories with the community. About 170 guests came out to the event and found a place at a picnic table or in a lawn chair in the grass, enjoying food from BBQ Haven, a black-owned local restaurant, while they waited for the panel to start.

Before everyone on the panel introduced themselves, Georgia State University student Monique Bentley introduced guests to the significance and history surrounding Juneteenth — a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.

“The very first known celebration of Juneteenth was in Texas in 1866,” Bentley said. “Remember these are now free people. They didn’t have any land to celebrate, so what they did was march down streets, they had parades, they wore their best dress clothing, they had their barbeque …. But they also had rodeos, they went fishing, they played baseball — just everything you can think of to celebrate and to recognize the form of freedom that we as African people have today.”

Bentley noted that the state of Georgia did not officially recognize Juneteenth as a holiday until 2011 — just nine years ago. This is also the first year that many have started to see companies and more diverse communities across the country acknowledge and join in on the holiday to show support to black citizens.

“Juneteenth isn’t just celebrated by African Americans,” Bentley said. “It should be celebrated by all ethnic groups. Now, with it being 2020, I’ll look at this year as people opening up that third eye. A year where we gain that 2020 vision.”

After the panelists introduced themselves, B.T. Harmon, Atlanta resident and creator of the Catlick podcast, served as moderator and asked questions provided by crowd members on index cards.

With three Forsyth County students on the panel, the group discussed in-depth the issues ingrained in the county’s education system. Jessica Lewis, now 30 years old, went to West Forsyth High School when she was younger, and she said being back in Forsyth County made her anxious.

She said students harassed and threatened her simply for being a black girl in Forsyth, and it broke her heart to hear from other panelists that black students are still going through much of the same — just through different channels such as Snapchat and Instagram.

Promise, a rising freshman in the county (the group asked that her last name not be revealed to ensure her safety), shared her own story of the blatant and threatening racism that she has experienced from other kids in the county.