Have stories of Lake Lanier? Forsyth County library wants to hear them.

Forsyth County Public Library is asking residents to share their memories of Lake Lanier.

All memories of Lake Lanier are welcome from the construction of Buford Dam and flooding of the lake to favorite fishing or boating memories, to local folklore. Residents of any age are invited.

Residents interested in sharing stories can call the library to book a time with a staff member or just walk into a local library branch. The interview itself will last only 10 minutes depending on how much residents want to share. The questions will be general and the interview casual.

The interview is designed to be a conversation between library staff and the interviewee. “It’s been such a joy having patrons share eventful times in their pasts. There are so many amazing stories out there and we are so glad to be able to record them for the county,” said Joan Dudzinski, information services supervisor at the Cumming Library.

Created in 1956 when the construction of the Buford Dam was completed, Lake Lanier is one of the largest reservoir lakes in the state and attracts millions of visitors each year. It offers beaches, hiking, boating and more. The lake has often been the subject of local legend with residents telling stories of everything from catfish the size of cars to mysterious figures in the water.

Lake Lanier Memories is part of the Forsyth Remembers oral history project which in 2019 collected memories of the 1969 moon landing to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Recordings from the Lunar Landing Memories series can be accessed on the library’s website at www.forsythpl.org/Forsyth-Remembers.

For more information or to make an appointment to share your memories or Lake Lanier, please call 770-781-9840 or visit www.forsythpl.org/Forsyth-Remembers.