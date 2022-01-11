How you can help clean up a vandalized graveyard

A Girl Scout from Forsyth County and members from the local historical society are looking for help to clean up a vandalized historic cemetery in north Forsyth.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, Abigail Waits and members of the Historical Society of Cumming/Forsyth County, will host a workshop on restoring the Mount Moriah Cemetery in Coal Mountain at the Historical Society, located at the Cumming Schoolhouse, 101 School Street, before going on a clean up at the site.

After the small cemetery fell into disrepair after being vandalized in 2014, Waits decided to clean up the graveyard for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

Waits said during a recent cleanup, 36 gravestones and field stones, of 65 individuals buried in the cemetery, were found.