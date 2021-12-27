‘It was always Oscarville:’ TV series aims to dive deep into Lake Lanier history, share story behind a Forsyth County Black community

Many living in North Georgia have heard the tales of what lies beneath Lake Sidney Lanier.

From graves buried by the water to supernatural sightings near Browns Bridge, rumors surrounding Lanier continue to be shared not just across Georgia, but across the country, garnering attention toward what some call Georgia’s most haunted lake.

But for Bob Mackey, stories of Lake Lanier can’t be shared before exploring the story of Oscarville, the rural majority Black community that once stood in northeastern Forsyth near the border of Hall County on a portion of the land used to build the lake.

The Jackson County resident said he has always been interested in the history surrounding Lake Lanier, but he didn’t learn about the town that once stood in its place until later in life.

Learning more, he knew the story of those who lived there needed to be told.

A few years ago, he started talking to directors and production companies about the possibility of creating a film or television show based on the events surrounding Oscarville. Over time, though, he said the idea never took hold.

“So I just picked up pen and paper one day and said, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it,” Mackey said. “I’m going to write it, co-direct it, cast it. I’m going to get with some awesome executive associate producers, and we’re going to raise some dollars for it.

“We’re going to bring this story to life.”

And over the course of the past year, he has made it happen.

Through the work of a talented cast and all Black crew, Mackey and Mad Scientists Productions partnered to help to create what is now “Oscarville: Below the Surface,” a television show featuring the town and its residents before and after Lake Lanier was built.