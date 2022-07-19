Library hosts touring banner exhibit about Georgia’s Holocaust survivors and liberators

In partnership with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and the Georgia Public Library Service, Forsyth County Public Library is proud to host a touring banner exhibit visiting public libraries statewide to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and to promote public understanding of the history.

"Georgia's Response to the Holocaust: Survivors and Liberators" is now on display at Post Road Library. This exhibit examines the stories of courage of Holocaust survivors and liberators who were or became Georgia residents, according to a news release.

“The Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and Georgia’s public libraries offer a wealth of local and regional history for Georgia residents. Partnering to ensure the Holocaust and World War II are not forgotten is a natural decision so we can share this important history widely across our communities,” said Sally N. Levine, executive director of Georgia Commission on the Holocaust.

The tour officially launched on March 28 and runs well into 2025 visiting a total of 88 public libraries across Georgia, according to the release. Library staff will have access to educational materials and reading lists for all ages provided by the commission allowing them to develop programs and help patrons explore the lives of those affected by the Holocaust as well as the massive toll it took on society.



