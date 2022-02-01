Library series celebrates Black history month

The Forsyth County Public Library will celebrate Black culture through a series of free educational programs at all four libraries in February.

Gnimbin Ouattara, Ph.D., will return to FCPL to present “The Origins of the Black Family in America” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road.

Ouattara is a filmmaker, a Fulbright scholar, and Associate Professor of History and International Studies at Brenau University. His presentation this year covers the historical and cultural implications that have led to how the Black family exists in America today.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Dr. Ouattara. He has never failed to enthrall our patrons with whatever he has been working on. He has presented on topics ranging from the transatlantic slave trade to what the Harlem Renaissance could teach us about the COVID-19 pandemic. His information is always fresh and fascinating,” said Information Services Supervisor Kim Ottesen.

Professional storyteller Josie Bailey will present “Storytelling and Oral History in Black Culture” from 2- 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road. Bailey will share traditional stories and stories of important Black figures in history, as well as discuss the importance and history of storytelling in the Black community. This program is designed for adults, but elementary-aged children and teens are welcome to attend.

“The Poetry of Gwendolyn Brooks,” a program about the first Black writer to win a Pulitzer Prize, will be presented by Dr. Ian Afflerbach, Assistant Professor of American Literature at the University of North Georgia, from 2- 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road.

This program is the 10th program in FCPL’s ongoing “Race and American Culture” series. Dr. Afflerbach will examine how Gwendolyn Brooks captured the African-American experience of urban space during “The Great Migration” with her poems “Kitchenette Building,” “The Vacant Lot,” and “A Song in the Front Yard.”



