By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Local organization holds dedication for historical marker documenting 1912 lynching in downtown Cumming
1912 marker
Dozens came out to the dedication on Friday, taking part in unveiling the historical marker. - photo by Sabrina Kerns

The Community Remembrance Project of Forsyth County, or CRPFC, officially held a dedication to a historical marker placed in downtown Cumming on the corner of East Courthouse Square and West Maple Street on Friday, Sept. 10.

The marker documents Forsyth County’s history in 1912 when a Black man named Rob Edwards was brutally attacked and hanged by a mob of residents in that same spot near the current courthouse, which led to the expulsion of all Black residents from the county.

Many in the community still find it difficult to discuss Forsyth County’s history surrounding race, but those leading the CRPFC said it is important to learn from the past to ensure residents can move on and make sure that type of hate never happens in the community in the future.

Dozens came out to the historical marker dedication Friday, hearing from nine organization and community leaders who spoke about the CRPFC’s mission and shared more about the history of the county from 1912 and Edward’s story.

Speakers included Renada Cincere, Dion Evans, Michaela Clarke, Daniel Blackman, Elon Osby, Leroy Grogan and Larry Strickland.

1912 marker
Dion Evans, a pastor with Imago Dei Church, speaks at the dedication on Friday. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
1912 marker
In January 2020, the CRPFC collected soil from the spot in downtown Cumming where Robert Edwards was unjustly killed. Organizers displayed the jar of collected soil Friday along with information about Edwards’ life. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
1912 marker
Renada Cincere, a member of the CRPFC, introduces the crowd to the dedication Friday. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
1912 marker
Michaela Clark works with the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that works to challenge racial and economic injustices. She spoke at the dedication Friday about the nonprofit’s mission and announced winners of their recent essay competition. - photo by Sabrina Kerns