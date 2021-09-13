Local organization holds dedication for historical marker documenting 1912 lynching in downtown Cumming

The Community Remembrance Project of Forsyth County, or CRPFC, officially held a dedication to a historical marker placed in downtown Cumming on the corner of East Courthouse Square and West Maple Street on Friday, Sept. 10.
The marker documents Forsyth County’s history in 1912 when a Black man named Rob Edwards was brutally attacked and hanged by a mob of residents in that same spot near the current courthouse, which led to the expulsion of all Black residents from the county.
Many in the community still find it difficult to discuss Forsyth County’s history surrounding race, but those leading the CRPFC said it is important to learn from the past to ensure residents can move on and make sure that type of hate never happens in the community in the future.
Dozens came out to the historical marker dedication Friday, hearing from nine organization and community leaders who spoke about the CRPFC’s mission and shared more about the history of the county from 1912 and Edward’s story.
Speakers included Renada Cincere, Dion Evans, Michaela Clarke, Daniel Blackman, Elon Osby, Leroy Grogan and Larry Strickland.