'A morale-booster' - Georgia National Guard helicopters perform Memorial Day flyover across Forsyth County

By Charles A. Atkeison



For the Forsyth County News

Four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Georgia's Army National Guard performed a ceremonial flyover across Forsyth County on Memorial Day to remember those who have fallen and salute health care professionals.

The flight traced a circle around metro Atlanta beginning over downtown before moving east to Gwinnett County. The helicopters from the 78th Aviation Troop Command then honored Forsyth County as they flew 500 feet above Lake Lanier and later Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Across the flight path, vehicles slowed along Ga. 400 and Hwy. 20 as the aircraft neared. Hundreds of spectators visited Northside’s parking lots to capture the rare flyover.

"It was patriotic and supportive, and was a morale-booster for those who want to show their support for the people who are helping us," said Dale Henderson, a chaplain and officer in Forsyth County. "I think it's all about community -- showing support for our first responders and our medical staff."