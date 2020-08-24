This nearly 100-year-old wooden yacht is moving from Seattle to Forsyth County

There are vessels on Lake Lanier of all sizes, shapes and ages, but a boat moving to the lake next month might be the oldest of them all.

Forsyth County residents Katie and Taylor Grimsley will soon welcome their new 30-foot Vic Franck Sea Queen, a yacht built in 1928, to Forsyth County, where they are expecting it to become a common sight on the lake.

“We’re bringing it here to Port Royale, where we’ll use it on a regular basis and let everybody get to see it,” Katie said.

The couple has lived in Forsyth County for more than 20 years and have owned boats ranging from cruisers to runabouts to houseboats. They were looking to downsize when they found the Sea Queen.

“We both just kind of fell in love with it,” Katie said.

She said once they found the boat, they found out it was located across the country, in the Seattle area and decided “Oh well, let’s do it.”

“We pretty much have bought this boat sight unseen,” she said. “We just had to have it.”

When they found the boat, all they knew was “it was old,” and they soon started looking into all the information on the boat, its history and its make and model.

According to a 2011 article from The Seattle Times, the boat was meticulously repaired by Bob Irving, who originally purchased the then-derelict cruiser as a restoration project. There was no engine, rainwater in the hull and rotted wood.

Irving purchased the boat in 1993 but the project went on for 18 years, before being completed in 2011.

“The cabin was his idea. It just used to be open, then I think whoever had it before him tried to add a canvas to it, but what he has done is really bring out that classic ‘20s, ‘30s look,” Grimsley said.