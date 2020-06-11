Online petition calls for removing Hiram Parks Bell statue from downtown Cumming

To some, Hiram Parks Bell is known as one of Forsyth County’s first preeminent citizens, a notable author, attorney and statesman during the mid- to late-19th century.



To others, he is a white supremacist, a former Confederate colonel and slaveowner who called the Ku Klux Klan a “saving factor” during Reconstruction in the South.

That’s why Fernanda Lima has started an online petition calling for the removal of a statue honoring Bell in downtown Cumming.

“This monument should be taken down immediately so that our black community members begin to feel loved and protected by our city the way they deserve to be,” Lima wrote on Change.org.

Lima started the petition on Monday after reading a letter to the editor in the Forsyth County News by Patrick Phillips, author of “Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America,” who wrote to express admiration for peaceful demonstrations in downtown Cumming over the weekend calling for racial equality.

But among the pictures of protesters holding signs and chanting, Phillips also saw Bell’s statue. Phillips said the statue is a “monument to bigotry” and a “blight on the face of the city” and urged community leaders to take it down.

Intrigued, Lima, an 18-year-old who recently graduated from South Forsyth High School, promptly did her own research and “found some pretty awful things about who he was and what he stood for,” she said.

Inspired by the weekend demonstrations, and seeing no petition already calling for the statue’s removal, Lima started one with the goal of collecting 250 online signatures. It currently has over 470. Her new goal is 500.

“I hope that since our city is trying to move forward from our racist past, this can help us take another stance on racism,” Lima said.

Phillips’ letter and Lima’s petition have pulled Forsyth County into the kind of tangled conversations about what to do with public tributes to Confederate-era events and figures that communities have been having around the country again following the death of George Floyd.

Just this week, the city council in Asheville, N.C., voiced support for taking down two Confederate monuments in its downtown district. Yesterday, the mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., announced 11 monuments and historical markers will be removed.

“We hear your voices,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. “We have heard your voices.”

Tricky figure

Hiram Parks Bell is one of the most memorialized figures in Forsyth County.

In 1998, the state gave Forsyth County its own judicial circuit and named it after Bell, who had his start as a young lawyer in Cumming. The Bell Research Center, a genealogy and history center near the square, takes its name from the man considered to be one of the county’s first preeminent citizens, as does the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans to honor the former lieutenant colonel who commanded the 43rd Georgia Infantry Regiment during the Civil War.

Bell was born in 1827 in nearby Jackson County. His father was from North Carolina, his mother from a well-known Georgia family. When Bell was 13, the family bought land in Forsyth County and built a home.

Bell didn’t attend formal school until he was 20 years old, according to Frank Clark, director of the Bell Research Center, but within two years he advanced enough to become one of the county’s earliest teachers. A few years later, Bell passed the bar and began to practice law throughout North Georgia.

Bell’s stature grew during the Civil War, during which he was seriously injured in battle. He went on to serve several terms as a state senator and U.S. Congressman while maintaining his law practice out of Cumming. Bell died in 1907 at 80 years old and was buried in what is now the Cumming City Cemetery.