Sign of the old times: Forsyth County gives relic of old music venue new life

The sign is the last vestige of the former venue that hosted some of country music’s most legendary performers, including Johnny Cash, George Jones, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers, as well as crossover stars like Jimmy Buffett and The Beach Boys.



“I just know that if we don’t preserve some of these historical monuments and places, they’re going to be torn down,” said Cindy Jones Mills, a member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners who represents the area and whose family was instrumental in running the former venue, “and you can’t go back and replace them.”

Mills’s late father, Leon Jones, became a partner at the park in 1971, a year after it opened. It was very much a family-run operation; Mills worked her way up from serving at the concession stand to becoming general manager.

Forsyth County purchased the land in 2009 with funds from the voter-approved Parks, Recreation and Green Space Bond. After Mills joined the Forsyth County Commission, in 2012, and the county started to conduct a master plan to guide future development, Mills requested a study be done to assess how the county could, if at all, use the venue.

According to the study, Lanierland Music Park couldn’t be saved.

“I had to suck it up,” Mills said.

Lanierland Music Park’s buildings were torn down and eventually replaced by Lanierland Park, a 109-acre park with athletic fields, trails and playgrounds, in 2017.

The old white-and-red sign remained, but its age started to show. The metal pole rusted. The white color faded.