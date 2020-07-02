The history behind American Legion Post 307’s Howie the Howitzer

As steam engines, cars and floats line up on Saturday for the 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade, one float will have a little more firepower than the rest.

A common sight at parades and other events attended by members of American Legion Post 307 in Cumming is the group’s OTO-Melara Mod 56 105 mm howitzer cannon, affectionately known to the group as Howie.

According to information gathered by Terry Dodd, Howie was built in 1957 for the Italian Army’s mountain artillery regiments. The weapon was eventually sold to Iraq, where it was captured by the U.S. 3rd Army before making its way to Canada, being purchased by a retired U.S. artillery office in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to preemptively set off avalanches for skiing operations and was later passed between several military-related organizations before being adopted by Post 307.

Post Commander Gary Ely said other than the information found by Dodd, the rest of Howie’s history is a bit of a mystery, even the timeframe when he came to the Post.

“Well honestly, since I took over as commander, we’ve researched and gone back to all the people that I can talk to that’s still living, and it was donated by somebody and we can’t tell who and we don’t have any title work, no papers, no nothing except what Terry dug in and found out,” Ely said.

One story Dodd found from Howie’s time in Wyoming involved a two-man crew who were in charge of remotely firing Howie to trigger an avalanche, but due stormy weather and miscommunication, the pair was swept away by a second avalanche caused by reverberations.

Howie’s tires provided a protective barrier for the two and the gun sticking up out of the snow where they were buried made them easy to spot.

Ely said these days, Howie has become popular for pictures, fundraising and other uses for the Legion.

He recalled one day, as members were doing a fundraiser along Market Place Boulevard, one member was having issues getting donations until a previous post commander brought in Howie, then “his bucket started filling right up.”

“People love the cannon, the kids love it and a company has agreed to refurbish the trailer and do whatever they need to do to refinish the cannon and get everything looking back in great shape for us because we’re going to use it as our major fundraiser focal point,” Ely said.