The truth behind Oscarville and the violent removal of Black residents from Forsyth County years before Lake Lanier was built

Many living in North Georgia have heard the tales of what lies beneath Lake Sidney Lanier.

From graves buried by the water to alleged supernatural sightings near Browns Bridge, rumors surrounding Lanier continue to be shared not just across Georgia but across the country, garnering attention toward what some call Georgia’s most haunted lake.

Some of those stories shared highlight Oscarville, a community that once stood in northeastern Forsyth near the border of Hall County on a portion of the land later used to build the lake.

Though Oscarville has become a source of legend, what follows is the community’s tragic real-life story as recorded in historical records and other sources.





‘Strong Black community’

Just before 1912, there were nearly 1,100 Black residents in Forsyth County — with 58 of those residents being landowners. According to the Digital Library of Georgia, 109 Black residents paid the farm tax, meaning they rented or owned farms. Other Black residents worked in Cumming as craftsmen or other laborers.

There seemed to be a feeling of community in the place, which quickly became known for its churches. Pastors such as Grant Smith and Levi Greenlee Jr. were “spiritual leaders and outspoken advocates for Black residents,” according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

Not only did they help to protect the community, but they worked to bring Black residents together. Surviving records from Greenlee’s church show they organized picnics for churchgoers and collected tithes from many in the community, including some White residents in Cumming.

A local newspaper archived by the Georgia Newspaper Project showed that many Black children attended a publicly funded local school. A 1908 Georgia school census shows that 316 children of color were enrolled in school in Forsyth.

But at the time, some White residents in Forsyth saw this community as a sort of threat.

One subscriber wrote a letter to the local paper expressing concern that some White children of farmers who were not attending school may be ineligible to vote while Black children attending school would be eligible.





Racial cleansing

By the end of 1912, two incidents in the county and the ensuing violence against the Black population there, led essentially every Black person to flee Forsyth, even those who owned land.

In September of that year, two alleged assaults against White women were reported in the county. The first alleged assault took place on Sept. 5, when a woman reported that two Black men had assaulted her in Cumming.

By Sept. 7, Sheriff William Reid had arrested two men, according to The Gainesville News Sept. 12, 1912, edition.

Just days later, the body of 18-year-old Sleety Mae Crow, a White resident, was found in the woods near Oscarville. Several Black residents were named as suspects for the alleged rape and murder, including Ernest Knox and Robert Edwards.

Knox was brought to Gainesville and reportedly confessed to the crime, according to the same edition of The Gainesville News.

In an effort to provide safety, Knox was transferred to a jail in Atlanta while the remaining suspects stayed at the jail in Cumming.

Rumors swirled and were reported in the papers that the Black residents threatened to “dynamite” the town if there were any lynchings.

Despite Knox being transferred, a mob of angry white residents gathered outside of the jail.

The mob seized Edwards, a 24-year-old farmhand, from the jail, beating him to death before he was hanged from a telephone pole in the town square.

This instance started a wave of violence directed toward the Black community in Forsyth County. Mobs threatened residents and fired guns into homes.

“Nightriders,” White residents who came through at night on horseback, also burned down homes and threw explosives into nearby buildings, according to archived reporting by the Gainesville News and Dahlonega Nugget.

The violence continued until nearly all of the county’s Black population was forced to flee.

According to “Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America,” a book written by Patrick Phillips and published in 2016, the county’s Black residents fled in all directions, but the majority made their way to Hall County.

The Black residents of Forsyth County were forced to start over, securing jobs and opening businesses where they could in Gainesville.

And those who owned land in Forsyth no longer felt safe coming back to claim what was theirs.







