'Years in the making:' Vision for the historic Sherrill House comes into view

What’s the history of the property?

Martha McConnell said before the Sherrill House was on the property, it was Native American farmland.

In 1804, the United States government had plans to build a road from Augusta to Nashville, Tenn., winding through Native American territory.

James Vann, who was half Native American and half Scottish, acted as a translator between the U.S. government and the Cherokee Nation, because he could speak both English and Cherokee.

As a condition of the settlement between the government and Native Americans, James Vann was allowed to build three houses of entertainment along the road, taverns on the Chattahoochee and Etowah rivers, and another “where the Tate House is” in Tate, Georgia.

In 1809, Martha McConnell said Vann returned to the tavern on the Etowah, called Buffington’s Tavern, to “settle some business.”

As he was “making threats,” someone shot and killed him inside the tavern. Martha and Jimmy McConnell said they have reason to believe Vann was buried further up Old Federal Road at Blackburn Cemetery.

The tavern, which now resides at the Cumming Fairgrounds in the Indian Village, was a center for trade, entertainment and government agreements as many settlements were made between the Native Americans and U.S. government on the property, according to Martha McConnell.

While Vann did not live in the tavern, and the original house on the property was torn down around 1900, Martha and Jimmy believe the property is “one of the most historical spots in the county.”

“It’s rich in history,” Martha McConnell said. “A lot of negotiations went on that property that had a lot to do with this making of the country, between the [Native Americans] and the [United States] government.”

“[The Sherrill House] tells the [Cherokee Nation] heritage,” she said. “Just down the hill [from the house] was the beginning of the Trail of Tears.”

According to the National Parks Service, “Georgia moved first to remove [Native Americans].”

In 1832, all land owned by the Cherokee Nation was “surveyed and distributed by lottery to white residents.”

“This happened in spite of the fact that the [Cherokee Nation] has been guaranteed the right to their land by previous treaties and by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling,” according to the NPS. “The state of Georgia and [then] President Andrew Jackson ignored [the Cherokee Nation] rights.”

Martha and Jimmy said they also believed Fort Campbell used to sit on the land, which were stockades that held 28 Native American families “until it was time to start them out on the Trail of Tears.”

Story continues below.

