4 places to get the perfect Christmas tree

It's that time of year. Time to pick out the perfect Christmas tree.
Want to cut your own? There are a few places in north Georgia to do just that.
Even if you don't want to cut it yourself — they will for you — these Christmas tree farms are a great place to make memories with the family.
Check out our list below.
Holly Hill Christmas Tree Farm
A family-owned Christmas tree farm in Dahlonega. Cut your own cypress or pine, or a fresh-cut Fraser fir. Handmade wreaths are also available.
Where: 276 Woodland Drive, Dahlonega, GA 30533. Located off Hwy. 19/60 4 miles north of Walmart in Dahlonega
Hours: 3 p.m. to dark, Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to dark, Saturday; 1 p.m. to dark, Sunday. Closed on Monday.
Contact: Dave Horton, 678-897-9009, on Facebook at Holly Hill Christmas Tree Farm.
Bottoms Tree Farm
Bottoms Tree Farm has over 5,000 Christmas trees, hundreds of wreaths and over 4,000 feet of handmade garland. There’s a huge selection of fresh-cut Fraser firs from North Carolina in the barn. Just show up with friends and family and be prepared to make a memory that will last a lifetime cutting your very own Christmas tree. All four-legged family members are welcome as long as they remain on a leash.
From the family's Facebook page: "We were asked one time, 'Why do you grow Christmas Trees?' Our response, 'Family, Faith, and Fellowship.'"
When: 3-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; noon to 6 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; closed Sunday, through Dec. 18.
Where: 5880 John Burruss Road, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-887-2728, visit bottomstreefarm.com, or on Facebook and Instagram at @bottomstreefarm.
Kinsey Family Farm
Kinsey Family Farm has a plethora of trees available to choose from. The farm offers a variety of ways to harvest a Christmas tree including choose and cut your own, pre-cut, and living trees in containers.
This year is the farm’s 18th anniversary and as is ‘our tradition we love to give a small gift to our visiting friends . . . our annual pewter Christmas tree ornament.’
The ornament is included with the purchase of a Christmas tree, while supplies last and doesn’t include Charlie Brown trees or table toppers.
And our Christmas tree farm just wouldn’t feel complete without the classic Charlie Brown Christmas Tree . . . which we have plenty of in our barns! These “table toppers” are perfect for older couples that don’t desire a large tree anymore and are also fun for children to have in their rooms! Just don’t let those rascally Christmas “Elf on the Shelf” Elves get into them . . . we’ve seen some crazy “tree decorating” when that happens.
When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Where: 7170 Jot Em Down Road, Gainesville, GA 30506
Contact: 770-887-6028, kinseyfamilyfarm.com, or on Facebook and Instagram @kinseyfamilyfarm.
B.L. Mullinax Landscaping
B.L. Mullinax Landscaping & Shrubbery is a local, family-owned business that has been doing business in Forsyth County for almost 30 years.
Where: 1886 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming 30041
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday.
Contact: 770-781-9823, on Facebook at B.L. Mullinax Landscaping.