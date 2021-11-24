By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
4 places to get the perfect Christmas tree
Christmas tree
Tessa Rampersad, Unsplash

It's that time of year. Time to pick out the perfect Christmas tree.

Want to cut your own? There are a few places in north Georgia to do just that. 

Even if you don't want to cut it yourself — they will for you — these Christmas tree farms are a great place to make memories with the family.

Check out our list below.

Holly Hill Christmas Tree Farm


Holly Hill Christmas Tree Farm

A family-owned Christmas tree farm in Dahlonega. Cut your own cypress or pine, or a fresh-cut Fraser fir. Handmade wreaths are also available.

Where: 276 Woodland Drive, Dahlonega, GA 30533. Located off Hwy. 19/60 4 miles north of Walmart in Dahlonega

Hours: 3 p.m. to dark, Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to dark, Saturday; 1 p.m. to dark, Sunday. Closed on Monday.

Contact: Dave Horton, 678-897-9009, on Facebook at Holly Hill Christmas Tree Farm.

 Bottoms Tree Farm


Bottoms Tree Farm has over 5,000 choose and cut Christmas trees. There’s a huge selection of Fresh Cut Fraser Firs from North Carolina in the barn. - photo by Jeremy Coleman

Bottoms Tree Farm has over 5,000 Christmas trees, hundreds of wreaths and over 4,000 feet of handmade garland. There’s a huge selection of fresh-cut Fraser firs from North Carolina in the barn. Just show up with friends and family and be prepared to make a memory that will last a lifetime cutting your very own Christmas tree. All four-legged family members are welcome as long as they remain on a leash.

From the family's Facebook page: "We were asked one time, 'Why do you grow Christmas Trees?' Our response, 'Family, Faith, and Fellowship.'"

When: 3-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; noon to 6 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; closed Sunday, through Dec. 18.

Where: 5880 John Burruss Road, Cumming, GA 30040

Contact: 770-887-2728, visit bottomstreefarm.com, or on Facebook and Instagram at @bottomstreefarm.


Bottoms Tree Farm

 

Kinsey Family Farm


kinsey
Kinsey Family Farm is preparing for a busy Christmas season with cut fir trees from up north to trees customers can cut themselves. - photo by By Scott Rogers

Kinsey Family Farm has a plethora of trees available to choose from. The farm offers a variety of ways to harvest a Christmas tree including choose and cut your own, pre-cut, and living trees in containers.

This year is the farm’s 18th anniversary and as is ‘our tradition we love to give a small gift to our visiting friends . . . our annual pewter Christmas tree ornament.’ 

The ornament is included with the purchase of a Christmas tree, while supplies last and doesn’t include Charlie Brown trees or table toppers.

And our Christmas tree farm just wouldn’t feel complete without the classic Charlie Brown Christmas Tree . . . which we have plenty of in our barns! These “table toppers” are perfect for older couples that don’t desire a large tree anymore and are also fun for children to have in their rooms! Just don’t let those rascally Christmas “Elf on the Shelf” Elves get into them . . . we’ve seen some crazy “tree decorating” when that happens.

When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 7170 Jot Em Down Road, Gainesville, GA 30506

Contact: 770-887-6028, kinseyfamilyfarm.com, or on Facebook and Instagram @kinseyfamilyfarm.

 

B.L. Mullinax Landscaping


B.L. Mullinax Landscaping
B.L. Mullinax Landscaping & Shrubbery is a local, family-owned business that has been doing business in Forsyth County for almost 30 years.

Where: 1886 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming 30041

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday.

Contact: 770-781-9823, on Facebook at B.L. Mullinax Landscaping.

 