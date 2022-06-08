400 Health: Stay healthy in the summer heat

Many of us look forward to the warmer months, especially since we live in such a beautiful area. There is an abundance of outdoor activities to enjoy, whether it’s hiking, getting on the lake, or even biking. People from all over the state love to head to our areas to get outdoors.



But, with that fun comes some cautions. We know here in Georgia, the heat can be brutal at times. When we’re having fun, especially around water, we may not recognize that we are overheating our bodies.

Overheating our bodies is just one issue, but there are other risks involved including dehydration, sunburn, and even heat stroke. And with the heat, we don’t have to be necessarily doing something strenuous to experience them; sometimes, just doing yard work in extreme heat can cause some significant complications.

Dehydration

Staying hydrated is helpful on normal days as we require adequate water intake for so many of our important bodily functions, but we may need even more to stay properly hydrated when the temps are hotter.

Children and the elderly may find themselves, particularly at risk for getting dehydrated. Some signs to look out for include: fatigue, lightheadedness, flushing of skin, dry tongue/mouth, and dark-colored urine.

Thankfully, dehydration can be prevented, and can be corrected rather easily, if caught in time; otherwise, being dehydrated can be serious enough to require going to the hospital to receive fluids.

You can prevent it by making sure you’re drinking enough water, rather than other fluids like caffeine (which can further dehydrate) or soft drinks.

According to the CDC, drinking 1 cup of water every 15-20 minutes can help keep you hydrated when the temps are hotter. (Of course, if your medical professional has advised you to limit fluids, please check with them.) While this may feel like a lot of water, there are other ways to stay hydrated.

Eating more water-rich fruits, like watermelon, pineapple, and cantaloupe can be good choices. Making water infusions with fruit, too, can help you have a more flavorful option. Add some cucumber slices, strawberries, and fresh mint to a pitcher and fill with water and keep in the fridge to give you a refreshing treat.

