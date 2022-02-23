5 items you need for hiking safety this spring

One of the main reasons why I love hiking is how accessible it is.



No matter who you are or where you live, you can head off into the woods and get some great exercise, peace of mind, without a huge bill for gear, clothing, and lessons/training. In most cases, you can just go hiking wherever at the drop of a dime, even if it’s your first time. What other adventure sport can you say that about?

But with that being said, there are still a few essential items that any new hiker would be smart to own and use while out on the trail.

Trekking Poles

I put trekking poles at the top of this list, because unlike most pieces of technical backpacking, climbing, and outdoors gear, basically anyone can use them and benefit from using them.

Trekking poles are a great way to increase your stability while hiking or backpacking and can take a huge amount of pressure off your knees.

Look for a set of poles with adjustable lengths, comfortable grips, and durable tips, and then take them out for a spin on a local trail or walking path.

One quick note: trekking poles should be sized so that when they are gripped on an even surface, your arm and elbow make a 90-degree angle.



