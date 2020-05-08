Asian giant hornet is scary, but no sign of insect in Georgia

By Jennifer Berry, Keith Delaplane and Heather N. Kolich



A flurry of recent press coverage has created a surge of interest in the Asian giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia. The coverage is not traced to any recent or local event. The insect was found late last year in Vancouver Island (Canada) and in Washington state. So far, this invasive insect is not present in Georgia, nor in any state east of the Mississippi River.

The photographs and specimens clients are sending to the Forsyth County Extension office are all European hornets (Vespa crabro), which have been in the U.S. since the 1800s.

European hornets, also called giant hornets, can damage plants by stripping bark to build their paper nests. They’re attracted to lights and may beat on windows, but they’re not aggressive.

The easiest way to tell the difference between European and Asian giant hornets is to look at the pattern on the abdomen. While both have stripes, European hornet stripes feature two “paint drips” on either side of the midpoint.

The Asian giant hornet is a “true” hornet and the world’s largest, ranging in size from 1.5 to slightly over 2 inches long (38-50mm).

Asian giant hornets aren’t aggressive towards humans, livestock, or pets, but will sting if provoked. The stinger is nearly ¼-inch long, and stings are extremely painful.

The venom is not the most lethal among bees and wasps, but because the insect is so large, the amount of venom delivered in a sting is more than the dose of other stinging insects Americans typically encounter.



