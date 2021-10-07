Big Creek Greenway reopens after repairs between Bethelview and Kelly Mill roads

Following repairs that began in May 2021, the Big Creek Greenway between Bethelview Road (marker 8.3) and Kelly Mill Road (marker 11) is now open for public use.
Repairs included the replacement of nearly 1,000 linear feet of decking and substructure in two separate areas along the greenway. The repairs were made using funds from the Parks & Recreation annual budget.
“The greenway is designed to stroll through the beauty of nature which sometimes provides environmental issues and the elements of nature such as flooding,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “We appreciate residents being patient as we make the repairs needed to keep the greenway safe. We are excited to announce that this large portion of the northern end of the greenway is back open.”
The greenway is now open to the public from Fowler Park (4110 Carolene Way) to the northernmost point at the recently completed Phase V portion of the greenway that ends at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Trailhead (4075 Spot Rd.). The portion of the greenway south of Fowler Park (marker 4.5) and north of McFarland Pkwy. (marker 1.5) remains closed for repairs.
The closed portion of the greenway between McFarland Pkwy. and Union Hill Road (marker 3.5) is anticipated to reopen by the end of 2021, weather permitting.
The closed portion between Union Hill Road and Fowler Park is anticipated to reopen in Fall 2022, weather permitting. To see an up-to-date interactive map that includes all closures on the Big Creek Greenway, visit bit.ly/3acX25U.