Big Creek Greenway reopens after repairs between Bethelview and Kelly Mill roads

Following repairs that began in May 2021, the Big Creek Greenway between Bethelview Road (marker 8.3) and Kelly Mill Road (marker 11) is now open for public use.

Repairs included the replacement of nearly 1,000 linear feet of decking and substructure in two separate areas along the greenway. The repairs were made using funds from the Parks & Recreation annual budget.

“The greenway is designed to stroll through the beauty of nature which sometimes provides environmental issues and the elements of nature such as flooding,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “We appreciate residents being patient as we make the repairs needed to keep the greenway safe. We are excited to announce that this large portion of the northern end of the greenway is back open.”



