Carrington Academy preschool students release ladybugs for Earth Day

Students at Carrington Academy preschools in Cumming celebrated Earth Day by releasing more than 20,000 ladybugs throughout their schoolyards and back into the environment on plants, flowers and trees.

Students were dressed for the occasion to resemble ladybugs, wearing red and black clothing and antennae, or in blue and green to celebrate Earth. In addition to the ladybug release, students learned about helping the planet through recycling and created seed bombs to plant at home.

Leading up to Earth Day, students learned that ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens, trees and shrubs.