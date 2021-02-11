City of Cumming calling all students to participate in Youth Art Contest

The City of Cumming is partnering with Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, UGA Extension Services, and the Georgia Forestry Commission to present a Community Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, Feb. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Cumming City Park.

All students throughout Forsyth County are invited to take part in a new Arbor Day Youth Art Contest.

Three winners of the contest — one each from elementary, middle and high school levels — will be selected to receive recognition and have their art displayed during the Community Arbor Day Celebration at Cumming City Hall.

Submissions must be a painting or drawing with a tree or trees as the focal point.

Digital images of each submission should be emailed to arborday@cityofcumming.net by Feb. 12.

Submissions should include the student’s first and last name, contact email and phone number.

Cumming City Park is at 437 Pilgrim Mill Road. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged for the Arbor Day event.