City of Cumming recognized as Tree City, holds Arbor Day celebration

The City of Cumming celebrated Arbor Day on Friday, Feb. 19. This year’s event looked a little different with masks and social distancing in place, but the safety precautions were not what made it memorable.

The City of Cumming revealed that it qualifies as a Tree City during its Arbor Day celebration, honoring the city’s hard work to “maintain the small-town charm yet stay relevant and vibrant.”

Jennifer Archer, Cumming City Center property manager, said the city had to meet four requirements to become a Tree City, as upheld by Tree City USA. The standards are having a tree board or department, having a tree ordinance, having a Community Forestry Program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita and having an Arbor Day Observance and Proclamation every year.

“This [Tree City] title allows us to help the general public and community become more educated on the things we do,” Archer said.

Archer said the City of Cumming began working to attain the title more than a year ago, forming partnerships with organizations such as Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, the Georgia Forestry Commission and the UGA Extension.