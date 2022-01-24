Commissioners OK preservation of more farmland

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners have recently been voting to preserve farmland around the county by approving conditional-use permits, or CUP, for the purposes of agritourism.

In November, commissioners approved conditional-use permits for five farms in Forsyth County, totaling more than 200 acres.

At a regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, commissioners approved a CUP for 27.48 acres off Tallant Drive northwest Forsyth currently zoned agricultural district, A1.

Dennis Gravitt, one of the property owners, said that he and his wife have lived on the property for 60 years and that the land has also been in his wife’s family for three generations.

Currently, Gravitt said that they are using the land to keep chickens, cows and a donkey.

About nine years ago, he said that his youngest son got married on the property.

“That kind of opened the doors,” Gravitt said. “… As [our grandkids] started growing up, they had people come over, there were high school pictures [on the property] … that sort of thing.”

Gravitt said they started having barn weddings and other events on the property — 3 Oaks Farm and Events — including graduation and engagement photoshoots “several [times] a month.”

“We’re seeking this zoning to get more involved so we can hold onto the property as we get older and maybe have some groundskeepers; somebody to help keep it up and keep it in the use that it is now,” he said.

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said that she thought the CUP was a “great way to keep that property in its current state as an amenity to the community.”

“This is exactly the type of thing we’re trying to encourage with these agritourism CUPs,” Semanson said.

Story continues below.