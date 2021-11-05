Commissioners preserve 200 acres of farmland, agritourism in Forsyth County

Kinsey Family Farm

Kinsey Family Farm, a farm with more than 50 acres off Jot Em Down Road in north Forsyth, was the first to receive a conditional use permit.

Owner Jim Kinsey addressed the board and thanked County Manager Kevin Tanner for his help with the application process.

“The proposals and the energy that [Tanner’s] put into this initiative will wind up preserving hundreds of acres of farmland, making it easier for those of us who are working in agritourism to keep our farms and to keep them profitable,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey said that to him it was “very important” to preserve existing farmland in the county.

Kinsey Family Farm’s specialties include fall activities, Christmas trees and landscape trees.

Warbington Farms

Warbington Farms, with almost 45 acres off Crow Road, was also granted a CUP.

“We have a strong desire to preserve our land and keep as much as we can in agriculture,” owner Delana Heard said. “We truly believe that the agritourism rezoning will benefit us and other farms in doing so.”

Warbington Farms’ specialties include U-pick strawberries, pumpkins, field trips and a corn maze.