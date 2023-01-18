This competition will help participants get in shape, visit local parks

For the fourth year, a competition is aiming to keep participants healthy and allow them to explore Forsyth County parks.
According to a news release from the Forsyth County Parks Foundation, registration is open for the 2023 Tour de Forsyth, a competition in which residents will log miles they walk, jog, run or bike in 18 Forsyth County parks. The competition began in the new year and will continue through Saturday, April 29.
“Each year when we receive feedback from participants about their Tour de Forsyth experience, it’s exciting to hear them talk about getting out and exploring new parks in different areas of the county beyond their usual ‘go to’ parks,” FCPF officials said in the release.
The goal of the competition is to reach 50 total miles over 16 weeks, and participants can record tour results online.
Parks included in the tour are the Big Creek Green Way, Caney Creek Preserve, Sawnee Mountain Preserve and Central, Charleston, Chattahoochee Pointe, Coal Mountain, Ducktown Community, Eagles Beak, Fowler, Haw Creek, Matt Community, Midway, Old Atlanta, Sawnee Mountain, Sharon Springs and Windermere parks.
Registration for Tour de Forsyth is $45, and funds will go toward park improvements and the foundation’s annual scholarship program.
Participants will receive a Tour de Forsyth T-shirt and $5 off registration for the 2023 Boulder Dash, an annual 5K/10K race that ends in Martin Marietta’s Cumming Quarry on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
For more information or to sign up, go to tourdeforsyth.org or email info@tourdeforsyth.org.