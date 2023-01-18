This competition will help participants get in shape, visit local parks

For the fourth year, a competition is aiming to keep participants healthy and allow them to explore Forsyth County parks.

According to a news release from the Forsyth County Parks Foundation, registration is open for the 2023 Tour de Forsyth, a competition in which residents will log miles they walk, jog, run or bike in 18 Forsyth County parks. The competition began in the new year and will continue through Saturday, April 29.

“Each year when we receive feedback from participants about their Tour de Forsyth experience, it’s exciting to hear them talk about getting out and exploring new parks in different areas of the county beyond their usual ‘go to’ parks,” FCPF officials said in the release.