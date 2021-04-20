Dahlonega Butterfly Farm prepares for April reopening with more flowers, fluttering friends

Dahlonega Butterfly Farm, which is owned and operated by Goldenburg, contains an 800-square-foot butterfly conservatory, as well as an acre of garden for native butterflies. The property first opened to the public in June 2019.

With the return of warm weather, Goldenburg has been hard at work growing plants to attract butterflies, as well as prepping the conservatory’s tropical plants for its soon-to-arrive fluttering residents. She plans to reopen the farm to visitors on Saturday, April 24.

During the off-season from November through mid-April, Goldenburg said she has kept her business afloat with landscaping classes and butterfly gardening lessons.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back on track this year, getting reopened and seeing happy faces again,” she said. “I love to inspire other people to go home and plant their own butterfly gardens.”

In around a week’s time, Goldenburg intends to import 150 butterflies from a Florida breeder. These will stay inside the conservatory since they’re not native to Georgia. Some of the imported butterflies include green malachite, which sport vibrant green and brown hues, and queen butterflies, an insect with rusty orange wings and bright white speckles. In order to take in butterflies over state lines, Goldenburg said she has to maintain a permit with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She is required to contain the insects and not release them into the wild.

Story continues below