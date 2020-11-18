Etowah River makes Georgia Water Coalition’s 'Dirty Dozen Report'

According to a state environmental group, the Etowah River, which runs through northwest Forsyth has been named one of the state’s most polluted rivers.

This week, the Georgia Water Coalition, a consortium of more than 260 conservation and environmental organizations, hunting and fishing groups, businesses, and faith-based organizations, released its “Dirty Dozen Report,” and the Etowah made the list as “liquid waste causes landfills to collapse, pollute local streams and river in Forsyth and Cherokee counties.”

“In North Georgia, recent serious failures at landfills in Forsyth and Cherokee counties near the Etowah River have highlighted the risks of dumping too much municipal sewer sludge alongside household garbage,” the report said. “The failures have prompted EPD to propose new landfill regulations that should be adopted post haste.”

The Etowah, which runs 160 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Rome, is home to 75 native species of fish and has more imperiled species – 17 fish species and 16 invertebrate species – than any other river in the southeast, per the report.