Extension: 4-H holding public speaking contest

Every year hundreds of fourth-12th graders from across the state of Georgia participate in 4-H District Project Achievement.

The event allows youth to develop a project about a topic that they find interesting and highlight their accomplishments that relate to that topic.

There are over 50 project areas in which youth can compete including: sports, history, environmental science, general recreation, health, outdoor recreation, performing arts, sports, and many more.

Students competing at the fourth- to sixth-grade level begin at the county level. This year, the county contest will be held at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCAL) Center on Jan. 25.

Youth will present a 3- to 5-minute presentation on a chosen topic and the winners of each project area will advance to the district contest at Rock Eagle 4-H Center on Feb. 18-19.

For the seventh-12th grade participants, after selecting a project area they create a portfolio. This two-page document highlights a 4-H’ers work over the last 12 months.



