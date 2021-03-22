Extension: 4-H Summer Camp registration opens in April

In a typical summer, over 8,000 youth ages 9 to 18, accompanied by more than 1,000 adult and teen leaders, travel to Georgia’s five unique 4-H centers for a week of camp that will be remembered and cherished for years to come.

Every camp offers adventure, friendship and fun, and all seek to develop the camper’s Head, Heart, Hands and Health to make him or her a better person. Rock Eagle 4-H is the world’s largest 4-H Center and provides campers with an array of workshops and hands-on experiences that make learning fun.

Last summer, many were disappointed when the difficult decision was made to cancel summer camp due to COVID-19. However, Georgia 4-H is excited to announce that summer camp will be returning in 2021.

Georgia 4-H is committed to providing an outstanding summer camp experience and has developed health and safety plans to provide a great week of camp for youth while COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect.

One of the biggest changes is that the typical five-day, four-night camping week has been shortened to a four-day, three-night event. This change was made to provide enough time for thorough cleaning between camping groups. More information about changes for this year’s camping season can be found at georgia4h.org/4-h-centers/summer-camp/covidsafety/.

Forsyth County’s Cloverleaf Campers (fourth through sixth grade) will be traveling to Rock Eagle 4-H Center July 6-9. This year, parents are responsible for transporting children to and from summer camp. The cost for camp is $290. The price covers lodging, meals, activities, and a camp T-shirt.

Tentative activities during the week include swimming, canoeing, archery, a nature hike, herpetology, lake ecology, crafts, HOP (Health is Our Pledge) and outdoor recreation.

Families who were registered last summer and did not have to opportunity to attend can begin registering on April 1. If spots are still available, open registration will begin on April 2.

In an effort to keep the Extension staff, parents and youth safe, registration will be held online via Qualtrics. The link will be available on the summer camp tab on the Forsyth County Extension website.

Junior Campers (seventh and eighth grade) will also have an opportunity to travel to Rock Eagle 4-H Center this summer. Junior Camp will be held July 12-15.

Parents are responsible for transporting children to and from summer camp. The Georgia 4-H State Staff is working on finalizing details for the week, but it is sure to be an event that students do not want to miss. The cost for Junior Camp is $215.

For more information on local activities and how to get involved in Forsyth County 4-H this year, contact the Forsyth County Extension Office. In Forsyth County, 4-H is supported by The University of Georgia, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, Forsyth County Board of Education, and United Way of Forsyth County. For more information on the 4-H Program, please call the Forsyth County Extension Office at 770-887-2418 or send an email to uge1117@uga.edu.