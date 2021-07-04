Extension: Avoiding negative human interactions with bears

Black bears are Georgia’s only bear species. Adults can be up to 6 feet in length and 3 foot high at the shoulder. Males can weigh over 500 pounds and may breed at 1.5 years of age. Females can weight up to 300 pounds bud do not have cubs until they are 3.5-4.5 years old.

Bears are omnivores meaning they eat whatever food is available. They do not have the best eyesight, but they can smell hey have an excellent sense of smell and are naturally attracted to food smells like cooking and garbage. Bears are normally crepuscular. That means they are most active in early morning and in the late evening hours.

The primary rule for coexisting with bears is to keep bears wild and untamed. Problems occur when bears begin associating people with food. Homeowners sometimes think it would be fun to put out food items to allow longer viewing of a bear that visits occasionally. Bears will greedily gobble down the food offered, but then they want more and now they know where to find a quick snack. In search for food, they will destroy bird feeders, turn over trash cans, and scatter garbage. Compost piles, gardens, beehives, and cornfields also attract bears. Non-natural foods are often easier to get, and over time, the more a bear is “rewarded” for coming around, it will begin to lose its natural fear of humans.

When good bears go bad the Department of Natural Resources is usually called into action. Control methods today usually focus on “hazing” techniques. The hazing process intends to make the bear associate humans with unpleasant experiences. Bears that do not get the message and return to become a nuisance and a potential danger around homes and campgrounds eventually must be destroyed.