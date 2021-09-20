Extension: How to protect water quality

This year we have seen 14 notable storms come out of the Atlantic, and most areas of Forsyth County have received more than 50 inches of rain.

As we see more storms, there is an increase in the amount of water that runs off our roads, lawns, and driveways. This results in the movement of fertilizers, pesticides, oil, gas, and other chemicals from private property into adjacent streams.

As that water moves downstream it eventually joins a reservoir where it will be used for drinking water. The people downstream of us are at the mercy of how we protect our water quality, just as we are at the mercy of the people upstream of us.

So how do we start taking care of our water? The first step is to manage the chemicals you use. Excess fertilizer will wash out of the soil and into streams, so having a soil test performed will help you fertilize the correct amount.

The soil test will also tell you your soil pH; most crops need a pH between 6 and 6.5 so they can absorb nutrients. If the pH is wrong, the nutrients in the soil do not get used and it leaches out of the soil into groundwater where it eventually joins streams or lakes.

You also want to be aware of when you are fertilizing; there is no point fertilizing if plants are dormant and fertilizing during drought can cause damage to plant roots. By avoiding these situations, you can save fertilizer for later when it will benefit your landscape.