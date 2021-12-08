Extension: Know your holiday plants

Article by UGA Extension Forsyth County's Beverly Adams and Shannon Kennedy

Haul out the holly, pull out the poinsettias, and arrange the amaryllises. It’s the season for putting out greenery, but you might want to think twice about the plants you’re using to deck the halls.

Even though holiday plants are a wonderful decoration for our home, they might cause illness in children or pets should they happen to take a curious nibble. You need to know which plants are safe, which need to be placed out of reach, and which you should avoid altogether.

There are a few things to keep in mind before diving into the list of common holiday house plants: most toxic plants do not taste good, and for this reason it is not common for children or pets to consume enough of the plant to experience acute dangerous symptoms.

For this reason, it is important to know what part of the plant was consumed, and how much of the plant was eaten. This information is important to pass along to any medical professionals if you need to seek medical attention.

What better plant to begin with than poinsettias?

These popular holiday indoor plants have gotten a bad rap for being highly toxic to pets and kids, but the truth is that a pet or child would have to ingest a lot of material before being poisoned.

This rarely happens because the sap is irritating and the leaves can cause nausea and vomiting if ingested, so pets and children rarely continue to eat the plant after an initial bite.

The more severe risk from these plants is the residual pesticides on the plant that can cause illness. Make sure poinsettias are out of reach from pets and children.



