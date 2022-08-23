Extension: Start now to prepare warm-season turfgrass for fall, winter

Nature has recently given us a preview of cooler fall weather. While autumn is still a few weeks away, now is the time to begin preparing warm-season lawns for the fall and winter seasons.

The proper care in late summer and early fall will help a Bermuda, centipede, or zoysia lawn enter dormancy at the appropriate time, protect against cold injury, prevent winter weeds, and reduce disease problems when the lawn greens-up next spring.





August

Make your last application of nitrogen. Nitrogen stimulates growth, but as the active growing season comes to an end in August for warm-season grasses, we want to allow growth to slow down in preparation for dormancy.

Fertilizing in September can delay dormancy long enough for warm-season turfgrass to suffer from cold injury. Nitrogen in the fall also sets lawns up for Spring Dead Spot.

It’s ok to make a final application of nitrogen in August, but as days get shorter and nights grow cooler, let warm-season turfgrasses go through the natural processes to enter dormancy, storing energy in the roots for a healthy spring green-up.

Adjust mowing height. The normal mowing height range for grass like Bermuda, centipede or zoysia is 1-2 inches. If you’ve been mowing on the lower side, raise the mower blade up to cut at the 2 inch height.

Continue irrigation. Warm-season lawns still need an inch of water per week as they slow growth for dormancy.

If rainfall is sufficient, skip irrigation; overwatering encourages root rot and other turfgrass diseases. In weeks with no rain, irrigate twice weekly, applying half an inch of water with each session.

Watering deeply and less frequently encourages roots to grow deeper into the soil.







