Extension: Stormwater management starts at home

Stormwater runoff can affect the quantity and quality of water that must be handled somewhere downstream. Excess runoff can contribute to flooding.

Contaminated runoff can damage water, making it unfit for human consumption and wildlife habitat. Stormwater runoff is the rain and melting snow that flows off streets, rooftops, lawns, parking lots, open fields, and any other exposed area.

The runoff carries with it whatever can be dislodged from the various sites, such as salt, soil, leaves, pesticides, fertilizers, oil, gasoline, and any other materials present on the surface.

These materials are washed off a wide geographic area rather than originating from one point. That makes preventing contamination more important as well as more difficult.

Managing stormwater runoff is often considered the job of the local government, a subdivision developer, or possibly a homeowners’ association.

Certainly, good planning and implementation by any or all these entities is important to a successful community stormwater management plan.

However, it is also important that individual homeowners understand their role in stormwater management and their impact on the larger community.

Start at home

Reducing the quantity and improving the quality of stormwater runoff in a community can start with individual homeowners.

Some stormwater best management practices can be implemented when first planning and building the home and designing the landscape. Others can be incorporated into day-to-day activities.



