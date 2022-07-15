Extension: The case against crape murder – in pictures

I’m often asked why homeowners and landscapers prune crape myrtles so harshly. Cutting branches back nearly to the trunk is a European practice known as pollarding. While pollarding has its purposes, it prevents crape myrtles from achieving their naturally beautiful form and size.

Natural form and size

Crape myrtles bloom on new growth, and pollarding causes copious branch sprouts for flower production. Most of these sprouts grow straight up, creating a crowded crown.