Extension volunteers host Great Georgia Pollinator Census activities at public gardens

Did you know that Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers partner with Forsyth County Public Libraries and the Parks and Recreation Department to provide public demonstration and education gardens around the county?

Although one of the gardens is named “The Secret Garden,” we don’t want these gardens to stay secret.

That’s one reason why Extension volunteers will be hosting events and activities at each garden on Aug. 20.

The other reason is to encourage people to participate in the Fourth Annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census, happening Aug. 19-20.





Why count pollinators?

Around 2006-07, the sudden demise of honeybee colonies around the world gained public attention.

As researchers tried to understand causes for this phenomenon, termed Colony Collapse Disorder, that claimed 30-90 percent of hives in managed apiaries, others noted declining populations of native bees.

Studies estimate there are over 3,500 different species of native bees in North America, and over 540 have been documented in Georgia.

Some native bees are crop specialists, like the southeastern blueberry bees and squash bees.

Around the world, 87 major food groups, representing 35% of our global food supply, depend on insects and other nectivores to spread pollen so that fruits, nuts, vegetables, and seeds can develop.

Agriculture is the primary basis of Georgia’s economy, and insects provide an estimated $488 million in pollinator services to the Georgia agriculture industry.

Habitat loss and habitat fragmentation, often caused by land disturbance, development, and urbanization, are major issues in pollinator decline.

Negative attitude towards insects is another threat to pollinators. In 2016, at the urging of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Georgia joined other states in creating a pollinator protection plan.

Georgia’s plan was jointly created by the University of Georgia’s Entomology Department and the Georgia Department of Agriculture, with input from beekeepers, fruit and vegetable producers, and others.

In the Georgia Pollinator Protection Plan, every Georgia resident has a role in supporting healthy pollinator populations.

The Great Georgia Pollinator Census, another UGA initiative, is a citizen science project launched in 2019 as a way to educate people about the importance of pollinators in our ecosystems as well as our food production systems, and to encourage all Georgia residents to participate in pollinator protection and habitat creation.







