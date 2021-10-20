Extension: Welcoming wildlife

With quarantine fresh in our memory and working from home more prevalent in our day to day lives, many people have tried to develop a space in their home that is dedicated to relaxing. Peaceful settings can be hard to come by, especially in the busy and crowded homes we find ourselves in, but there may be one option you have not yet considered: transforming your back yard into a wildlife sanctuary.

How could hosting wildlife in your landscape possibly benefit anyone? Watching wildlife can provide entertainment several ways: birds eating at birdfeeders are a classic example, but you can also attract deer, rabbits, and pollinators in your environment depending on what is available to them. The presence of wildlife is not only diverting, but it helps with ecosystem balance. Habitat loss is an ever-increasing pressure on our native wildlife, but providing shelter and resources in your back yard will offset some negative ecological impacts.