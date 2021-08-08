Extension: What is that green slime in my lawn?

Nostoc is not an alien lifeform, nor is it a plant, algae, or bacterium. Instead, Nostoc is a cyanobacterium. Cyanobacteria are like bacteria in that they are microscopic, single-celled organisms that contain no cell nucleus. Nostoc cyanobacteria form single-celled threadlike structures called filaments. These filaments often form colonies, which are held together by a jelly-like covering and are large enough to be seen by the naked eye.

Nostoc is a dark blue-green, jelly-like organism sometimes found in soggy home lawns. While the organism’s discovery can be alarming for homeowners, it causes no harm to plants or animals. The Nostoc is likely filling in space where the grass does not grow. The organism’s unusual appearance earns the nicknames star jelly, star shot, or star slime, as it was once believed that these alien-looking masses came from the dust of shooting stars.

Cyanobacteria differ from bacteria in that bacteria primarily rely on outside food sources for carbon and energy, while cyanobacteria produce their food (carbohydrates) through photosynthesis. Just as Nostoc performs photosynthesis, it also carries out another unique activity often associated with leguminous plants. Nostoc takes nitrogen gas from the atmosphere and ‘fixes’ it into a form that plants, and animals can use. This process is known as nitrogen fixation. All organisms use nitrogen to make amino acids, proteins, and other building blocks necessary for life.

Finding Nostoc in the home landscape is often alarming to the homeowner. However, the cyanobacteria have likely been there all along as a black, shriveled crust just waiting for enough moisture to resume their jelly-like consistency. Nostoc does not harm lawn or landscape plants. Instead, the organism is merely filling in space where grass or other plants will not grow, such as areas with compacted soil, excessive moisture, and high soil phosphorus levels. It may also form on wet concrete or gravel sidewalks, causing a slipping hazard if not managed.