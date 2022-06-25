Extension: Wise watering practices for summer landscape health

Summer drought and heat conditions can cause stress in landscape plants. Keeping plants healthy and keeping the water bill manageable requires a balance of sensible irrigation practices.

Household water use increases in summer

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, household water use increases around 60 percent in the summer, primarily because of outdoor watering.

Also according to the EPA, about half of that water is wasted due to poor watering practices, such as watering sidewalks and streets, watering during rain or the heat of the day, and overwatering.





Water roots, not leaves

Roots absorb water from moist soil, but wet leaves grow fungus. Apply irrigation as close to the soil as possible; this practice minimizes water loss to wind and evaporation as well as reducing fungal diseases.

Drip irrigation is the best choice where it is practical, such in landscape beds and vegetable gardens. Drip tape and soaker hoses can be hidden under mulch, which also helps to conserve soil moisture.





Water early, deeply, and infrequently

Along the lines of reducing evaporation and leaf wetness, set lawn sprinklers to come on around 5 or 6 in the morning and turn off before 9 a.m.

It’s cooler then, and morning sun and breezes that dry the dew will also dry irrigation water from the leaf blades. Established lawns typically need an inch of water per week. Watering deeply and infrequently encourages roots to grow deeper into the soil, where water lingers longer. Short, frequent irrigation sessions keep roots close to the soil surface.







