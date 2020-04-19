Forsyth County 4-H program holding online courses throughout the week

By Heather Haines, For the Forsyth County News

While we are all doing our part to stay home and stay healthy, Forsyth County 4-H is continuing to offer educational programming online. Each week, the Forsyth County staff is offering fun activities and educational classes online to help keep youth in the county engaged and connected.

Heather Haines On Facebook, 4-H is hosting theme days to help keep both kids and parents involved.

Theme days include:

“Make it Monday:” Learn how to make a craft with materials that your family already has at home.

“Teen Leader Tuesday:” Learn about what a teen leader is and the important role they play in our county’s program, as well as activities around the state.

“What’s Up Wednesday:” Join Ms. Heather online for a weekly 4-H Club meeting via Zoom. These meetings will include information about upcoming events, an educational lesson, and time for kids to socialize with their friends. To get the link, please email Ms. Heather at heather.haines@uga.edu.

“Throwback Thursday:” Learn about some of Forsyth County 4-H’s alumni.

“4-H Friday:” Learn more about 4-H programs that are offered in the county and around the state.

“STEM Saturday:” Participate in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) cooking activity with Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Barbara Worley and 4-H Program Assistant Heather Haines.

“Senior Sunday:” Read about one of our graduating Seniors and learn about their experience in Georgia 4-H.

Additionally, 4-H is continuing to prepare youth for their annual Poultry Judging Competition. During their weekly practices, the team is learning many aspects of commercial poultry production, including interior and exterior egg quality, egg candling, ready to cook quality, parts identification and even how to judge live birds.

Georgia 4-H has been offering agriculture-based programming for youth in our state since 1904. Over the years, 4 H has evolved to include activities in many other areas such as technology, leadership, community service and performing arts. As the world we live in has changed, the program has responded to youth’s needs and we are proud to be continuing that tradition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To get involved with our program online, find us on Facebook at facebook.com/Forsyth4H and Instagram @ForsythCo4H.

For more information on local activities and how to get involved in Forsyth County 4-H this year, contact the Forsyth County Extension Office. In Forsyth County, 4-H is supported by The University of Georgia, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, Forsyth County Board of Education, and United Way of Forsyth County. For more information on the 4-H Program, please call the Forsyth County Extension Office at 770-887-2418 or send an email to uge1117@uga.edu.





Heather Haines is the 4-H program assistant for the Extension Forsyth County.