Georgia Glamping proposes opening more glamping sites at Shady Grove

The owners of Georgia Glamping Company presented a proposal for additional long-term glamping sites at Shady Grove Campground to the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Board during its meeting on Wednesday, March 3.
Georgia Glamping , owned by Nathan and Rebeka Self, partnered with Forsyth County through a Facility Use Agreement at Shady Grove Campground for three long-term glamping sites in 2018. Since then, the company has grown in popularity, especially after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the start of March 2020.
“We were just beneficiaries of the craziness [in 2020],” Nathan Self said.
Nathan said the company saw a spike in the number of sites being rented in 2020 and would like to use some of the tent-only campsites in Shady Grove Campground to expand services.
Currently, Georgia Glamping Company has seven sites at Shady Grove Campground, but with the deal proposed last Wednesday night, the company is hoping to have 14.
The company did not ask the board for a decision to be made, because the item will come back in 2022 when Georgia Glamping Company’s Facility Use Agreement for 2021 will end.
Self proposed that Georgia Glamping enter into a five-year lease with the county and split the costs, or enter into a 10-year lease the company would cover the entire expense.
Board member Bibi Lopez said he liked the proposal and was “all for it.” Other board members agreed.
“We feel blessed by everything that has happened at [Shady Grove Campground],” Self said. “We want to be able to contribute to better the park in any way we can, and we try to do that every single day we’re out there.”
This item will return to the Parks and Recreation board at a later date.