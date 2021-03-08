Georgia Glamping proposes opening more glamping sites at Shady Grove

The owners of Georgia Glamping Company presented a proposal for additional long-term glamping sites at Shady Grove Campground to the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Board during its meeting on Wednesday, March 3.



Georgia Glamping , owned by Nathan and Rebeka Self, partnered with Forsyth County through a Facility Use Agreement at Shady Grove Campground for three long-term glamping sites in 2018. Since then, the company has grown in popularity, especially after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the start of March 2020.

“We were just beneficiaries of the craziness [in 2020],” Nathan Self said.

Nathan said the company saw a spike in the number of sites being rented in 2020 and would like to use some of the tent-only campsites in Shady Grove Campground to expand services.



